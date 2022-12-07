Emergency crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover in Kleberg County

Both SH-285 and US Hwy 281 are closed down so crews can clean up the wreckage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County first responders are currently on scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on SH-285 near Santa Rosa Ranch.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct an investigation after the scene is cleared. There is currently no word on when the roadways will reopen. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.