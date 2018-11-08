Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — A section of Hwy. 358 is back open Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle car accident shut down the freeway just before 5 a.m. According to police, the initial accident happened on SPID near Kostoryz when an alleged distracted driver in a silver car crashed into a red vehicle. Both cars hit the barrier. Police say a truck driving in the middle lane was not able to avoid the accident and ended up hitting the red car.

As police were on the scene, a motorcycle crashed into the back of a police cruiser as well. 4 people were sent to the hospital with various injuries. The driver in the red vehicle was said to be in critical condition.

The highway was closed for just over an hour as police investigated the crash.

The driver of the silver car who allegedly caused the accident was given a ticket for failure to control speed.

