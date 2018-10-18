KINGSVILLE, Texas (Kiii News) — Emergency crews were called to a massive fire Thursday just outside King Ranch off State Highway 141.

Multiple viewers called 3News and reported flames and a pillar of smoke believed to be from a gas line out in the brush. Smoke was reportedly visible from miles away.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII