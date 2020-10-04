CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to the scene of a rollover accident at around 6 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Highway 181 North.

According to police, the driver of a white pickup lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip on the highway. Thankfully, the driver was uninjured.

Traffic was slowed along Highway 181 following the accident as emergency crews cleared the scene.

The driver was cited for failure to control speed.

