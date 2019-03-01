CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Emergency crews were dispatched Thursday morning to the 4400 block of South Alameda Street where a Regional Transportation Authority bus had come to a stop after coming into contact with some low hanging lines.

Thankfully, the lines turned out to be cable lines rather than power lines.

Corpus Christi police said it happened just before 9:30 a.m. After hitting the low hanging lines the driver of the RTA bus stopped and called for help, not knowing what kind of line they had hit. There was one passenger on the bus at the time and first responders helped get them to safety.

Police said the lines we hanging because of an accident earlier in the morning in which a vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing an outage in the surrounding area. Crews are working to find out who the lines belong to so they can have them repaired.

In the meantime, the far right lane of eastbound South Alameda Street was closed as crews cleared the scene.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII