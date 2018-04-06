Emergency crews from Corpus Christi and Annaville are searching the Nueces River for a man in his 40s who jumped from the tracks as a train was coming but never surfaced.

According to Battalion Chief Frank Rodriguez of the Corpus Christi Fire Department, three men were fishing from the railroad tracks when a train came. All three jumped, but only two made it out of the river.

Rescue boats from the CCFD and Annaville Fire Department, as well as boats from Texas Parks & Wildlife, were dispatched to search for the fisherman. He is said to be in his 40s and was wearing khaki.

