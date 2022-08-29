No one injured in early morning apartment fire in Flour Bluff

Officials said the fire began in a downstairs unit and was mostly contained to that unit. There was some smoke damage to neighboring apartments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire agencies responded to a fire at the Bay Club Apartments on the 9300 block of SPID early Monday morning.

Calls started coming in about flames visible from SPID in Flour Bluff at around 6:30 a.m., according to Batallion Chief Jackie Burroughs with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Burroughs said the fire began in a downstairs unit and was mostly contained to that unit. There was some smoke damage to neighboring apartments.

Thankfully, no one was injured and the fire was put out within minutes of crews arriving on scene.

There is no word at this time on what started the fire. The circumstances of the blaze are under investigation.

Crews from CCFD and ESD2 are responding to the Bay Club Apartments 9350 SPID for a working apartment fire. Large presence of fire and ems units in the area. Posted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Monday, August 29, 2022

