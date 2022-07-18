Law enforcement holding emergency drill at Calallen High School

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, nearby residents may notice emergency vehicles and personnel at the school. It is only practice, not a real emergency, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area law enforcement agencies will be at Calallen High School this morning conducting emergency drills.

The drills will begin at 8 a.m. and will involve emergency vehicles and personnel on campus.

This is only practice and not a real emergency, officials said, and want to be sure that residents in the area are aware of the drill.

Please share! Posted by Calallen Independent School District on Sunday, July 17, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.