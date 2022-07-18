Law enforcement holding emergency drill at Calallen High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area law enforcement agencies will be at Calallen High School this morning conducting emergency drills.
The drills will begin at 8 a.m. and will involve emergency vehicles and personnel on campus.
This is only practice and not a real emergency, officials said, and want to be sure that residents in the area are aware of the drill.
