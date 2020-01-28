CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on our busy Coastal Bend roadways seems never-ending.

First Edition wanted to know besides our headaches how are emergency first responders are affected by roadway delays.

3News' Nora Perez shows us how they navigate the twists and turns to bring people to safety.

"Many of those streets serve as our primary means of getting from point A to point B," said Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha.

With so much of Corpus Christi deep in construction, there has been some concern about how our fire and rescue vehicles might maneuver around the closed and cluttered roadways.

City Fire Chief Robert Rocha says not to worry, his crew has the situation under control.

"I just want to say there's a lot of good cooperation and coordination between the construction company and engineering and fire department. How are we going to access these points? They listen to our concerns, make the accommodations they are going to make," said Rocha.

The department welcomes all the improvements to the city streets.

"We welcome the project because short term it's going to cause a bit of a heartache, a bit of a delay, but long term we will be able to do all the things we do, make calls in neighborhood, and facilitate the transports," adds Rocha.

Each fire station and unit is well versed in all routes to and from our local hospitals, and Chief Rocha has this message for residents.

"We just ask the public that in the short term, don't worry, your fire trucks and ambulances will get to your calls," assures Chief Rocha.

