x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting emergency food distribution drive-thru

This emergency food drive begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. or until supplies last.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will hold a mobile food distribution Wednesday at the Garcia Arts & Education Center at 2021 Agnes St. 

This emergency food drive begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. or until supplies last. 

Organizers said no one should arrive before 3 p.m. When passing through the line, stay in your vehicle and keep your trunk open. Be sure to have space in your trunk for the food. 

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

In Other News

Students prepare to show pigs at San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show