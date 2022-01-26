Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting emergency food distribution drive-thru

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will hold a mobile food distribution Wednesday at the Garcia Arts & Education Center at 2021 Agnes St.
This emergency food drive begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. or until supplies last.
Organizers said no one should arrive before 3 p.m. When passing through the line, stay in your vehicle and keep your trunk open. Be sure to have space in your trunk for the food.
