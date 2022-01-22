Mobile food distribution rescheduled due to weather

Friday's freeze threat meant that the Food Bank's scheduled event had to be moved to Monday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With severe weather threatening Friday, the Coastal Bend food bank has rescheduled their mobile food distribution event to Monday afternoon.

It will now be taking place at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, Monday Jan. 24th from 2 to 4 p.m.

The organization asks that you do not arrive before 1 p.m.

You must register ahead of time, and you can do so using the following QR Code.

If you were already registered before the rescheduling, you do not need to register again.

