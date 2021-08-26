Emergency Operation Center prepares for Tropical Store Ida

Judge Canales said there’s no reason to take any chances so she’s going to make sure the County is ready.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said the Emergency Operation Center Rideout Team has been notified to be ready and on high alert because of Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean.

The latest information on that weather system has it moving into Louisiana over the weekend. Still, the County Judge said preparations need to be made just in case there’s a change in the track of that storm.

"I’m prepared to spend the night starting Friday evening there at the courthouse with our Rideout Team," Canales said. "This is the normal preparations we make for any storm in the Gulf."