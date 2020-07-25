Emergency Operations Center open, monitoring Tropical Storm Hanna

The city is urging all residents to pick up any loose items around their property and to be ready to take appropriate action if they live in a flood-prone area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center is now open and monitoring the progress of the storm.

There are fewer staffers there than there would be normally because of COVID concerns, but they are still in a position to direct city resources wherever they're needed to respond to any storm-related emergencies.