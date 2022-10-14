Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday

Detour signs were already being placed at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road on Friday evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday.



Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.

Westbound traffic will need to turn right on Bear Lane, then left on Cliff Maus to Old Brownsville Road.



Detour signs are already being placed. As always, drivers are urged to be mindful of work zones and seek alternate routes to avoid delays if you are in a hurry.



All local businesses in this area will be maintained.