CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency services at the Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital campus have now fully transitions to the North Tower at their Shoreline Hospital campus in downtown Corpus Christi, according to hospital officials.

Christus Spohn Health System announced Monday that as of 7 a.m., their emergency services department had finished moving to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, the region's only Level II Trauma Center.

Officials at Christus Spohn told 3News that while emergency services have left the Memorial Hospital campus, there will still be staff there as the building still houses a behavioral health center and family services center.

It was back in May of 2017 when Christus Spohn's Shoreline Hospital campus became the only Level II Trauma Center in the region as they began transferring services from Memorial Hospital to the downtown facility.

