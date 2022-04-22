Emergency supplies expected to fly off shelves as residents prepare for hurricane season

On the list of tax free emergency items, residents can find battery operated radios, flashlights, and portable generators.

It's that time of the year when emergency supplies are free of a sales tax across the state for one weekend.

A local hardware store is preparing for an influx in visitors who may be doing some shopping ahead of hurricane season.

"Those are the items that are already hot sellers," said Raoul Martinez, owner of No Hassle Tools.

It's expected to be a busy weekend at Martinez' tool shop. He even adjusted his hours for the weekend to welcome more customers in.

"To help out, that's what I did during the winter freeze. I gave the deals I helped people out," Martinez said. "That's the whole reason I've been in business was because I helped everybody."

"That's gonna help everybody get ready," said Martinez, adding that he will offer what he has to customers shopping through Monday.

For Billy Delgado, the Corpus Christi Emergency Management Coordinator, the upcoming weekend is a prime time for Coastal Bend residents to stock up their emergency kits.

"So when the time comes, you're not looking all over the place, just get a bit now then start putting stuff in there," Delgado said.

He added that with the next hurricane season approaching, now is a time local residents, especially new homeowners, should take advantage of some hurricane supplies included in the list.

"Our motto is we're going to be proactive and not reactive, and we stand by that," Delgado said.

