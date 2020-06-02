CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been an emotional week and day for family and friends of fallen officer, Alan McCollum.

The police officer was tragically killed last week while responding to a traffic stop.

Family, friends and area law enforcement gathered this morning at church unlimited to pay their respects to officer McCollum before the officer was laid to rest at the Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery.

It was an emotional ceremony with many showing up to the church to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

We also heard from McCollum's wife, Michelle, who says alongside their three daughters, she will remain strong in the face of this tragedy that has befallen their family.

"I will pick up my broken pieces very soon. And you will hear me roar like a lion. I will be relentless in my pursuit of justice for my husband. I will never quit when it comes to pursuing new laws for victims of these types of crimes. I am a survivor, not a victim and don't wanna be pitied," said Michelle McCollum.

Michelle McCollum also describing her husband as her soulmate at today's services was a heartfelt moment at today's service.

Police Chief Mike Markle also spoke at the funeral and he said Officer McCollum was not a hero because of how he died, but because of the life, he lived.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: