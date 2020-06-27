Employee at Saratoga H‑E‑B Plus! has tested positive for COVID-19

According to H-E-B officials, the individual was last in the Saratoga store on June 20, 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B Stores has announced that an employee at their Saratoga location has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, H-E-B says, "as COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family has not gone unaffected. A partner who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 20, 2020."

H-E-B officials say all directly affected partners at the Saratoga location have been notified.

The store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since June 20, and store officials continue to enforce proper social distancing practices, according to a press release.

According to H-E-B officials, a "partner" might be someone who works in their stores, warehouses, or manufacturing and transportation facilities.

H-E-B officials say all partners who wear gloves must continue to frequently wash their hands and apply hand sanitizer. Gloves must also be regularly changed and properly discarded after use.

Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all H-E-B locations will continue to speed up as the spread of the coronavirus progresses in Nueces County.