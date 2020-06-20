NUECES COUNTY, Texas — An employee at a Nueces County Juvenile Probation facility tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, residents at the facility and other staff have been asked to self-quarantine.

"Testing began almost immediately after hearing about the situation," Judge Timothy McCoy said. "There were individuals deployed onsite and steps began being taken to ensure that everybody's safe, everybody's quarantined."

The positive case was reported at the Robert N. Barnes on Gollihar and the Crosstown Expressway.

According to a press release, there are 17 current residents at the facility. Visitors county employees who have been to the facility recently will be traced and contacted.

