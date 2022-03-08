Two state parks close due to proximity to Hill County wildfires

Enchanted Rock State Park shared a photo to its Facebook page Tuesday evening that shows smoke seen in the distance.

Enchanted Rock State Park and Perdenales State Park both announced they were closed Wednesday due to wild fires in close proximity.

Crews are responding to multiple wildfires in the Hill Country area. The "Smoke Rider Fire" in Hays County is estimated at around 800 acres and is 30% contained, as of Wednesday morning.

The forest service also reported a fire burning northeast of Fredericksburg on Tuesday afternoon off of Eckert Road, near Big Sky Drive and Foster Ranch Road. That fire was estimated at around 1,400 acres. The forest service is referring to it as the Big Sky fire. As of Wednesday morning, the fire is about 25% contained.

Due to the proximity of the #BigSkyFire, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be CLOSED tomorrow, Wednesday, August... Posted by Enchanted Rock State Natural Area - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday, August 2, 2022