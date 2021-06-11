End of Watch Ride stopping in Corpus Christi to honor fallen CCPD officers Alan McCollum, Charlie Williams and Nueces County Sergeant Raul Salazar

On Monday, June 14, the End of Watch Ride will stop at the Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall, at Leopard and Artesian Streets, from 3 to 5 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2020 after Sgt. Salazar passed from COVID-19.

Fallen Nueces County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Raul Salazar Jr. and Corpus Christi Police Department fallen Senior Officers Alan McCollum and Charlie "Chuck" Williams will be honored on this year's Call of Duty- End of Watch Ride.

McCollum was killed during a traffic stop. Salazar and Williams died after hard fought battles with COVID-19.

The End of Watch Ride is a 22,000+ miles ride across America to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities, their Facebook page says.

"Not only do we honor the fallen, we honor the families - husband and wives, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters - along with the officers left behind to pick up the pieces."

On Monday, June 14, the End of Watch Ride will stop at the Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall, at Leopard and Artesian Streets, from 3 to 5 p.m.

