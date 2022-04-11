End the Streak: Taking a stand against fatal crashes in Texas

In the state of Texas, someone has been killed on our roadways every single day for the past 22 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders joined the Texas Department of Transportation in support of a campaign called 'End the Streak TX'.

"That's more than 79,000 mothers, fathers, husbands, wives and children who have died in preventable crashes," said Valente Olivarez Jr. with TxDOT.

The campaign is a social media effort to raise awareness about the dangers of bad driving habits. The press conference took place at Artisan Park due to it's significance as mile marker zero for I-37.

"This is where road to zero begins for us in Corpus Christi," he said.

Olivarez referencing the goal of zero deaths.

"We just accept it, its on the news something happened where someone died on a roadway, and that is not acceptable, just simply not acceptable," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

City leaders are doing there part to support the efforts of police with grants for traffic enforcement and overtime pay for officers, in hopes of breaking the cycle of deadly crashes on our roads. The leading cause of fatalities continues to be speeding, being distracted, and drunk driving.

"Your police department has increased traffic stops by 47 percent over last year, increased DWIs by 10-percent over last year, our monthly accidents have dropped from above 800 to about 550, said CCPD Chief Mike Markle.

Chief Markle said they can't do it alone.

"Two days ago proves that its not enough. Losing two lives on the bridge right behind us as we stand, a fatality accident that should have been preventable is a tragedy, that we should not allow to continue," he said.

The deadly head on crash he referenced claimed the lives of Betsy Mandujano and Mathew Banda.

The suspected drunk driver responsible for the crash is expected to be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

"It's a tragedy, preventable, alcohol related death, we really need folks to intervene with their friends and family," Markle said.

He encourages residents to speak with their friends or family and ask drivers to buckle up, drive the speed limit, and put their phones away.

