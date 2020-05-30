CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was about a month ago when team got a call from the Padre Island National Seashore that a turtle had come up to lay eggs with a giant bite wound; experts think it was bitten by a shark.

The team picked the turtle up and took her into surgery where they were able to stop the hemorrhaging and save the turtle.

"These guys have such a profound drive to carry on the species so she came up to lay her eggs even though she had this huge wound," Taylor Yaw with TSA said. "I don't think she would have made it had there not been an intervention she was able to get here quickly"

The turtle has been recovering for the last month at the Aquarium's Rescue and Rehab facility. Teams will be watching her close as she heals in time.

