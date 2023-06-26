Corpus Christi energy companies reassure the strength of Texas' power grid

NEC Co-op Energy Chief Retail Officer Frank Wilson said that while there's no reason to worry about the power grid, he encourages consumers to still be conservative.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ERCOT issued another Weather Watch for Texas, which came only a few days after one watch ended.

Despite the watch, ERCOT said the state has plenty of power to ride out the recent heatwave.

So why announce a Weather Watch?

AEP-Texas said weather watches are one of the ways power suppliers and producers are trying to avoid the problems the state had two winters ago when a statewide freeze knocked out power for days.

"The weather watches are now going to be a way of informing and keeping customers appraised," said AEP-Texas' Corporate Communications Manager Larry Jones.

"We know it's hot," he said. "Power plants are running. And they're saying there's enough capacity that there won't be any worry right now. But there's nothing wrong with being conservative."

AEP Texas' Larry Jones said there's no indication of any shortages of electricity in South Texas or statewide.

"What they have done over the last several weeks is try and make customers more aware of weather conditions that could change what the demand is going to be," he said.

Last Tuesday, ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice for that day, but there is no conservation notice for this week.

"There is power, and this is not an issue for this weather watch," he said. "And they don't want people to get alarmed."

Jones said ERCOT's first line of defense is big users of power such as industries where short power interruptions can save major resources to keep the grid running.

Both men said that signing up for ERCOT's text alerts is a good way to stay informed.

"We post on our website," Jones said. "We post on social media. And if it's really a big event we'll actually do email blasts and text blasts out to our members."

