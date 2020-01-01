CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning a wedding and need some help, a special event this weekend aims to help brides to be!

The annual Engagement Party Bridal Bash runs from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

Brides and grooms, along with their family members, are invited to attend the expo. You can get your whole wedding planned that day thanks to wedding planners and travel planners on hand. You can also get help with music and even the type of cake you would like for the big day.

"I want to reach out to all our brides, all of our South Texas brides, and connect them with our top vendors in the city. That's what's exciting for me," event planner Leana Yates said.

Parking is free during the event.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: