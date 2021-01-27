Engineering firm supports North Beach canal project, but City still concerned about $42 million price tag

Tuesday's presentation now marks the third study conducted on a possible canal system on North Beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An engineering firm hired by the City of Corpus Christi to study whether a canal system on North Beach is a feasible project presented its findings to council members Tuesday.

The Houston-based firm Lockwood, Andrews, and Newnam had to answer two main questions -- Will it help solve the area's drainage problem? And, will the waterway be navigable?

Their answer to both of those questions was yes.

Residents say North Beach has long been an area prone to flooding. During Tuesday's council meeting, City Manager Peter Zanoni pointed out that there would still need to be substantial elevation on parts of North Beach for the canal to help during major rain events.

He said there are other challenges too, like cost.

"Where are we going to get the money? $42 million is a big number in our city. Our last bond project was $62 million," Zanoni said. "That would mean, forget about any streets, parks and public safety. We are going to put it all into a canal. Just to put it in context."

"We have to do something about that drainage," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "I don't think there's anyone who doesn't want to do that. It's about how we get to that point."

The original idea for a canal was part of a concept for future development on North Beach by developer Jeff Blackard of Blackard Global.

Tuesday's presentation now marks the third study conducted on a possible canal system. While no action was taken by council members, City staff were directed to bring back their recommendations on how the City should proceed along with any cost estimations.

