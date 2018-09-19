Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Local engineers held a candidates forum Wednesday to get a feel for the views of the mayoral candidates.

Nueces Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers quizzed three out of the five candidates who appeared about the city's infrastructure challenges.

Michael Hall, Aislynn Campbell, and Ray Madrigal de Pancho Villa took questions from the engineers about handling street repairs, city budget challenges to support infrastructure and the future of the city's water supply.

Hall received a chuckle from the crowd when he offered his engineering certification I.D number during his introduction.

Following the candidate's responses to the different questions, members of the audience gave their reaction.

"I liked that the candidates all had concerns about the city and how they might go about fixing things that they see that are needing help. So I think we can get, we get a good candidate no matter whom we vote for," David Underbrink.

"All three candidates seemed pretty well informed. They all had their different opinions but definitely for TSPE, here locally infrastructure is our number one issue, and they seemed pretty well prepared," Dan Leyendecker said.

"I thought the candidates all presented great plans for how they want to proceed with dealing with infrastructure, water issues. Issues that, as engineers in the city we're very concerned about," Grace Souder said.

After the main questions, the candidates talked with the engineers one on one before the forum came to an end.

The candidates all believed they could do a better job than those currently sitting on the city council.

