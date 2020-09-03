CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you have plans with your family for Spring Break? Not all of us have the time or money for trips out of town, but luckily there are plenty of places nearby you can enjoy.

"We're just excited. Ready to kick off the season," said Tom Schmidt, president and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium. "We think it's going to be a great one."

Schmidt said it's their 30th year and they're better than ever. The Texas State Aquarium provided 3News Reporter Nora Perez with a tour of the facility.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: