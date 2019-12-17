CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Coastal Bend environmental groups will stage a demonstration against desalination plants Tuesday morning before an important Corpus Christi city council vote Tuesday.

Council will be voting on a resolution authorizing applications to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the La Quinta Ship Channel and inner harbor water rights diversion and discharge permits. This is part of the ongoing development of two seawater desalination projects and authorizing permit fees not to exceed $45,000.

Jim Klein, the vice president of the local chapter of the Sierra Club, said the complaint includes whether brine dumping would impact fishing grounds. He also said there are many costs to taxpayers that are of concern.

"Desal plants are notorius energy hogs," Klein said. "That begs the question, where is that energy going to come from? Are there going to be emissions from that? Environmental emissions? Air emissions in particular, but also, who's going to pay for that? Energy costs as well, to run the desal plants."

Klein also said his groups are concerned that taxpayers will have to pay startup costs to build the plants.

The demonstration begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Shoreline and Coopers Alley, across from the Art Center.

