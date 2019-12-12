CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — EPIC Midstream's EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline project was able to load and launch its first export shipment of crude oil from the old International Grain Port Terminal.
The company was formed in 2017 to move oil from Delaware, the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale play. On Wednesday, they loaded a medium-sized oil tanker capable of carrying up to 750,000 barrels of oil.
The company is working on another dock that will be able to handle bigger ships that can carry up to $1 million barrels of crude. They said that project should be complete by next summer.
