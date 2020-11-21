Epilepsy Awareness Month: Resources for South Texas residents living with epilepsy

The Epilepsy Foundation Central and South Texas offers various resources including a clinic right here in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — November is a month that brings a lot of awareness.; from diabetes to Alzheimer’s and one other awareness highlighted during this month that you may or may not know about is epilepsy.

November is epilepsy awareness month; epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological condition in the United States. The Epilepsy Foundation Central and South Texas raises awareness for the condition in various ways.

“Some of the other programs that we offer are adult education programs for adults with epilepsy to help better manage their seizures and their symptoms. We also offer a variety of youth and family programs,” said program manager Jessica Strom.

As the program director mentioned, the foundation has several programs they also host a free summer camp for children with epilepsy right here in the Coastal Bend. The foundation also has a clinic in Corpus Christi that serves the city and surrounding areas in the Coastal Bend.

“If you come in, we have a neurologist that will see you and will help you get your medication. We’ll pay for EEG for you, we’ll pay for the MRI all of those things,” said founder and CEO, Sindi Rosales.

The clinic is primarily for adults, Rosales says they will still see children to help them find other resources.

For more information about the clinic click here.

Here's a few more resources the foundation offers:

