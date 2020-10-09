Episode 11: One on One with Dr. Nancy Vera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The news that new COVID cases have turned up in area public schools comes as no surprise to Dr. Nancy Vera -- the president of the local American Federation of Teachers Chapter.
Dr. Vera maintains that students should not have been allowed back in schools for in-person instruction until everyone involved could be ensured that conditions were 100-percent safe.
As you might imagine, the first week of in-person instruction at many area school campuses has weighed heavily on local teachers, and no one is more aware of that, and the pressures teachers face, than Dr. Vera.
RELATED: CCISD: Los Encinos Elementary reports a coronavirus case; Phase 1 students are asked to self-monitor.
- Episode 1: One on One with City Manager Peter Zanoni
- Episode 2: One on One with Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney
- Episode 3: One on One with The Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge
- Episode 4: One on One with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle
- Episode 5: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper
- Episode 6: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff candidate David Torres
- Episode 7: One on One with Del Mar College President Dr. Mark Escamilla
- Episode 8: One on One with Dr. Chris Bird with the TAMU-CC Coronavirus Task Force
- Episode 9: One on One with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales
- Episode 10: One on One with WWII Veteran Preston Grantham