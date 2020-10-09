x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Episode 11: One on One with Dr. Nancy Vera

The first week of in-person instruction has weighed heavily on local teachers. No one is more aware of that and the pressures teachers face than Dr. Vera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The news that new COVID cases have turned up in area public schools comes as no surprise to Dr. Nancy Vera -- the president of the local American Federation of Teachers Chapter. 

Dr. Vera maintains that students should not have been allowed back in schools for in-person instruction until everyone involved could be ensured that conditions were 100-percent safe. 

As you might imagine, the first week of in-person instruction at many area school campuses has weighed heavily on local teachers, and no one is more aware of that, and the pressures teachers face, than Dr. Vera.

RELATED: CCISD: Los Encinos Elementary reports a coronavirus case; Phase 1 students are asked to self-monitor.

RELATED: Two district employees within G-P ISD test positive for the coronavirus