Episode 11: One on One with Dr. Nancy Vera

The first week of in-person instruction has weighed heavily on local teachers. No one is more aware of that and the pressures teachers face than Dr. Vera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The news that new COVID cases have turned up in area public schools comes as no surprise to Dr. Nancy Vera -- the president of the local American Federation of Teachers Chapter.

Dr. Vera maintains that students should not have been allowed back in schools for in-person instruction until everyone involved could be ensured that conditions were 100-percent safe.