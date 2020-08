As the lone Republican on the Nueces County Commissioner's Court, Brent Chesney has had a couple of verbal scuffles in recent weeks with the Democratic County Judge.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In episode two of One on One, we sit down with Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney.

