Episode 3: One on One with The Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge

Among the topics brought up -- the more than two year delay on the new harbor bridge project. Strawbridge said the delay is likely to cost more than they planned.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One on One is a segment on 3News that contains in depth interviews with news makers, decision makers and others who are making an impact on all of us here in South Texas.

CEO Sean Strawbridge for The Port of Corpus Christi had his hands full in recent days, following the massive explosion and fire in the Port's Inner Harbor on August 21. The One on One interview you're about to see was done before that fire.

Among the topics brought up -- the more than two year delay on the new harbor bridge project. Strawbridge said the delay is likely to cost somebody a lot more money than they were planning.

"We're concerned about any cost overruns and where that cost is going to come from particularly because the state is going to be heading into some really tough budgetary concerns, so we're concerned about that," Strawbridge said.

We asked if he knew if there are going to be cost overruns already. Here's what he said.

"There will likely be cost overruns. I've been doing this for 30 years; I've never seen a project delayed more than two years that did not have overruns."

We asked about two to three years down the line, completing the new bridge and demolishing the old one. Here's what he said:

"That's our estimation, 24 months, perhaps a little longer," Strawbridge said.

Episode 2: Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney. Full story here.