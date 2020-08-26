Episode 4: One on One with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle

During these difficult times, police departments around the country have been under a lot more pressure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The unrest we've seen in many cities complicates what is already a monumental responsibility of maintaining law and order during a pandemic.

During these difficult times, police departments around the country have been under a lot more pressure.

The tension may not be as great in Corpus Christi, but Police Chief Mike Markle does have some thoughts about it all.

Episode 3: One on One with The Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge. Full story here.

Episode 2: Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney. Full story here.