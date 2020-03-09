Episode 7: One on One with Del Mar College President Dr. Mark Escamilla

DMC is providing for remote learning as much as possible, as well as continuing hands-on training programs for students looking for a job in the local workforce.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As school campuses around the Coastal Bend have had to come up with a set of plans for handling the COVID crisis, Del Mar College has also had a unique challenge.

DMC is providing for remote learning as much as possible, but also having a way for vocational students to receive the hands-on training that is often necessary in preparing those students for a job in the local workforce.

Del Mar President Dr. Mark Escamilla is the one navigating that tough challenge. During a One on One interview, Dr. Escamilla defended the college's tuition structure, even when the learning has to be done from home.