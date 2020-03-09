Episode 7: One on One with Del Mar College President Dr. Mark Escamilla

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As school campuses around the Coastal Bend have had to come up with a set of plans for handling the COVID crisis, Del Mar College has also had a unique challenge.
DMC is providing for remote learning as much as possible, but also having a way for vocational students to receive the hands-on training that is often necessary in preparing those students for a job in the local workforce.
Del Mar President Dr. Mark Escamilla is the one navigating that tough challenge. During a One on One interview, Dr. Escamilla defended the college's tuition structure, even when the learning has to be done from home.
Rewatch
- Episode 1: One on One with City Manager Peter Zanoni
- Episode 2: One on One with Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney
- Episode 3: One on One with The Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge
- Episode 4: One on One with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle
- Episode 5: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper
- Episode 6: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff candidate David Torres