Episode 8: One on One with Dr. Chris Bird with the TAMU-CC Coronavirus Task Force

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID numbers throughout Texas on the decline, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has let it be known that he's considering relaxing the business restrictions even more. However, not everyone thinks that's a good idea.
Texas A&M Corpus Christi Biologist Dr. Chris Bird is a member of the local Coronavirus Task Force. Over the last five months, he has been of the people who has helped to provide some depth and guidance to the COVID battle. He tells us during a One on One interview that we should still resist any lifting of the current rules.
As you might imagine, he has been extra careful in guarding against becoming infected himself. Interestingly, Dr. Bird recently tested positive for the coronavirus, despite all the precautions he has been taking.
