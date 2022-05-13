ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after several facilities went offline

Temperatures in the Houston area are above normal for the month of May, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is once again asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after several facilities went offline Friday afternoon.

ERCOT reported six power generation facilities tripped offline, resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity.

"We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend," ERCOT wrote in a press release.

Chief Meteorologist David Paul said temperatures in the Houston area Friday were above normal for the month of May and will remain this way through the weekend.

Ways to conserve energy:

Change thermostat to 78 degrees, Austin Energy says.

Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths.

Refrain from using large appliances like a washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

This is a real-time look at supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.