ERCOT, natural gas affecting energy prices

ERCOT is trying to avoid a repeat of what happened in February of 2021 when hundreds died in subfreezing temperatures because those power plants shut down.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents struggle to keep cool this summer, the thought of rising utility bills may come to mind.

What residents may not realize is that some of the increase is tied to the cost of natural gas, and that cost is steadily climbing.

There are several factors to understand. Certainly, natural gas is higher, but all fuel sources are higher these days," said Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil and Gas Association.

He said that about a third of our electricity supply is being generated by natural gas.

When it costs more, the cost is passed on to anyone who uses electricity.

In addition, Staples said that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas(ERCOT) is taking a more cautious approach to managing our power grid.

"There was testimony a couple of weeks ago about the way the grid is being managed to increase the reliability factor. They are purchasing more products that are adding to that cost," Staples said.

Imagine the Coastal Bend being without power for days, only this time, in the heat.

The Public Utility Commission said that ERCOT is now focusing more on the grid's reliability. They are asking power plants to stay online and be available, instead of going offline when demand is lower.

Experts suggest that if resident's utility bills are more than they can handle then they can check with their electric provider to see if they have other plans.

In the meantime residents are encouraged to save what they can by unplugging appliances and keeping blinds and drapes closed.

