x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

ERCOT urges Texans to conserve energy amidst high demand, emergency operations

Due to the high demand for energy, ERCOT has requested that Texans conserve their electricity usage on Thursday between the hours of 5-9 p.m.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ERCOT is once again urging Texans to conserve their energy, as announced Wednesday night that they had entered "emergency operations" and shifted to emergency level two to maintain the reliability of the power grid.

They later exited these emergency operations but are now once again asking Texans to conserve their energy this evening.

Larry Jones with AEP Texas said that a combination of factors, including high temperatures, low wind and high energy demand from across the state, is causing ERCOT to request energy conservation. 

Due to the high demand for energy, ERCOT has requested that Texans conserve their electricity usage on Thursday between the hours of 5-9 p.m.

"What happens is ERCOT will evaluate what the temperature levels are, or the anticipates demand, how much electricity customers are using. Then they will match that up against what the available generating capacity is," he said.

Jones said that conservation appeals are part of ERCOT's commitment to communicate with Texas earlier and more frequently to prevent significant power outages.

    

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out