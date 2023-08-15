'Erroneous' tsunami warning sent to South Texas residents

The National Weather Service Tsunami Alert Center said they are investigating why an alert went to residents through some weather apps.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents in South Texas were surprised Tuesday afternoon when their weather apps said there was a tsunami warning issued for Portland.

To be clear: there is NO tsunami warning in South Texas, according to The National Weather Service Tsunami Alert Center.

"We are aware of an erroneous tsunami alert on some apps," the center said in a statement on X. "Please disregard; we have not issued a tsunami alert."

There is NO TSUNAMI threat for the US Atlantic / East or Gulf Coast. We are aware of an erroneous tsunami alert on some apps.



Please disregard; we have not issued a tsunami alert. @NWS is reviewing this incident. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) August 15, 2023

The National Weather Service is reviewing the incident, the post said.

This isn't the first time South Texans have received a false tsunami warning. In 2019, one company sent a text message as the Kingsville Police Department to warn residents around the area about a tsunami. A follow-up text message was sent soon after to resident letting them the first message was a test.

