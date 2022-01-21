Escaped Beeville inmate caught while trying to cross border to Mexico

Steven Servantes was captured at the Progresso border crossing while attempting to enter Mexico just after noon Friday, Beeville officials said.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The inmate that escaped from the Bee County Jail was taken back into custody Friday while trying to cross the Mexican border, Bee County officials said in a statement.

Steven Servantes, 40, was captured by U.S. Marshals at the Progresso border crossing while he was attempting to enter Mexico just after noon Friday, the statement said.

Servantes walked away from the Bee County Jail just after noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, as he was throwing away trash with two other inmates and an escort, Beeville County Sheriff Southmayd said.

The escort immediately reported the escape via radio communications but had to get the other two inmates back into a secured area before looking for Servantes.

Servantes had been convicted in 1996 for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Southmayd stated the incident will continue to be under investigation.

Sheriff Southmayd also wants to thank everyone involved in this extensive search, especially the US Marshal Service for all the efforts, countless hours, and successful apprehension of Servantes.



If you have any additional information that may be beneficial to this ongoing investigation, officials ask that you call 361-362-3221.