Anthony Montez left the jail on New Year's Eve while working trash detail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An inmate who escaped from the Nueces County Jail this weekend has come to an end.



Anthony Montez, who escaped while working trash detail on New Year's Eve, is back in the Nueces County Sheriff's Office’s custody Tuesday.

He was in jail for drug charges, but now will also be charged with escaping.