ESD #2, CCFD respond to rollover accident on Padre Island

Those who live on the Island can experience traffic delays as crews work to clear the wreckage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders are currently on scene of a rollover accident that took place near the Whataburger on Padre Island.

One person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to a social media post from Nueces County ESD #2.

Those who live on the Island can experience traffic delays as crews work to clear the wreckage.

ESD2 And CCFD are currently on scene of a rollover accident in front of the Whataburger on the island. Expect significant traffic delays in the area. One transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Friday, June 17, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.