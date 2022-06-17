ESD #2, CCFD respond to rollover accident on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders are currently on scene of a rollover accident that took place near the Whataburger on Padre Island.
One person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to a social media post from Nueces County ESD #2.
Those who live on the Island can experience traffic delays as crews work to clear the wreckage.
