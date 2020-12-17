ESD 2 raises money for next year's Christmas celebrations

Chief Dale Scott says because of the pandemic they were trying to find creative ways to raise money.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency Services District number 2 or 'ESD 2' in Flour Bluff was able to raise quite a bit in donations last night for next year's Christmas celebrations.

The parade float is manned by fire station volunteers for 8 nights each year to hand out Christmas candy and gifts to the kiddos.

ESD number 2 Fire Chief Dale Scott says the raffle made up for a lot of events that had to be cancelled this year by the pandemic and they're looking ahead to 2021.

“We were running short on fund raising for our Christmas float. We haven't been able to do 'fill the boot' due to the COVID-19 situation so we were trying to find creative ways to raise money,” said Chief Scott.

“We raised 4,760 dollars from that raffle114.”

Scott says sponsors also donated two thousand dollars’ worth of candy and another two thousand in toys.



He says it costs at least ten thousand dollars in donations to conduct the eight-night parade each year.

