x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

ESD #2 responds to grass fire on the Island

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire officials responded to a grass fire on Park Road 22 near the Dollar General across from Hardknocks. 

Thankfully, they were able to put it out quickly. The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.