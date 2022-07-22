ESD #2 responds to vehicle accident off of Flour Bluff, Sea Oak Drive

One person was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ESD #2 and the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident off of Flour Bluff and Sea Oak Drive.

Work crews did have to use the jaws of life to open the door to the impacted vehicle, according to a social media post from ESD #2.

