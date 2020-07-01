CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since Nueces County E.S.D. opened in 2013, the department has seen an increase in call volume in addition to water rescues.

On Monday, Chief Dale Scott crunched the numbers and released a statement with the reported volume of calls and water rescues.

Nueces County ESD #2 12:35 - Boater in distress, 13000 SPID 1:15 - Crews have made phon... e contact with the individual in distress, attempting to locate them. 1:25 - Crews have located the individual, and bringing him to shore.

"We kinda attribute it to more people moving to the area, more people boating, more people kayaking, which kinda leads to more calls coming in especially when the winds pick up and the kayakers aren't prepared for that and it catches them it can cause problems for them," he said.

The department has also continued to work with the U.S. Coast Guard and purchased new equipment like a rescue boat.

Chief Scott would like to remind boaters, swimmers and beach-goers to check the weather before heading to the beach, especially for wind gusts. He advised boaters to always have enough life jackets on board for everyone, keep a charged phone in a waterproof case on board, and have necessary safety equipment. He said swimmers also need to familiarize themselves with ways to safely get out of a rip current.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: