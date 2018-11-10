CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Students at three South Texas elementary schools are starting the school year with a special donation from the American G.I. Forum.

The students entered the Beatrice T. Perez Robstown Women's Chapter's essay contest and were asked to write half-page essay on how the American G.I. Forum promotes higher education and living out the American Dream. The winners of the essay contest were awarded with laptops complete with Office 365.

The contest winners attend George Evans, Rose Shaw and J.A. Garcia elementary schools.

