NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Governor Abbott announced essential services and activities protocols saying Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

While maintaining the freedom to go on with essential activities like grocery shopping as long as good distance practices are followed, this is a list of essential services from the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The governor says essential activities and services go hand in hand with each other.

Healthcare / Public Health

Law enforcement, public safety, and other first responders

Food and agriculture

Energy

Water and wastewater

Transportation and logistics

Public works and infrastructure support services

Communications and information technology

Other community- or government-based operations and essential functions

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Financial services

Chemical

Defense industrial base

Commercial facilities

Residential/shelter facilities and services

Hygiene products and services

This modified order will be in place until April 30th and is designed to help Texas defeat COVID-19.

