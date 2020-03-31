NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Governor Abbott announced essential services and activities protocols saying Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that could lead to the spread of COVID-19.
While maintaining the freedom to go on with essential activities like grocery shopping as long as good distance practices are followed, this is a list of essential services from the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The governor says essential activities and services go hand in hand with each other.
Healthcare / Public Health
Law enforcement, public safety, and other first responders
Food and agriculture
Energy
Water and wastewater
Transportation and logistics
Public works and infrastructure support services
Communications and information technology
Other community- or government-based operations and essential functions
Critical manufacturing
Hazardous materials
Financial services
Chemical
Defense industrial base
Commercial facilities
Residential/shelter facilities and services
Hygiene products and services
This modified order will be in place until April 30th and is designed to help Texas defeat COVID-19.
